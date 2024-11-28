MTT Group Reports Loss Amid Revenue Decline

MTT Group Holdings Limited (HK:2350) has released an update.

MTT Group Holdings Limited reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue and gross profit plummeting by 38.8% and 44.0%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. The company faced a net loss of HK$18.2 million, a stark contrast to the previous year’s profit of HK$1.4 million, and announced no interim dividend for shareholders. These figures highlight challenging market conditions impacting the group’s profitability and stock value.

