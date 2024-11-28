News & Insights

Stocks

MTT Group Reports Loss Amid Revenue Decline

November 28, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MTT Group Holdings Limited (HK:2350) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MTT Group Holdings Limited reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue and gross profit plummeting by 38.8% and 44.0%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. The company faced a net loss of HK$18.2 million, a stark contrast to the previous year’s profit of HK$1.4 million, and announced no interim dividend for shareholders. These figures highlight challenging market conditions impacting the group’s profitability and stock value.

For further insights into HK:2350 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.