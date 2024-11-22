MTT Group Holdings Warns of Significant Losses

MTT Group Holdings Limited (HK:2350) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MTT Group Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected net loss of approximately HK$18 million for the half-year ending September 2024, a sharp downturn compared to a HK$1.4 million profit in the same period in 2023. The decline is primarily attributed to increased market competition affecting revenue and gross profit margins, alongside higher net impairment losses. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the interim results are pending finalization and may differ from preliminary estimates.

For further insights into HK:2350 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.