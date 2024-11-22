News & Insights

MTT Group Holdings Warns of Significant Losses

November 22, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

MTT Group Holdings Limited (HK:2350) has released an update.

MTT Group Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected net loss of approximately HK$18 million for the half-year ending September 2024, a sharp downturn compared to a HK$1.4 million profit in the same period in 2023. The decline is primarily attributed to increased market competition affecting revenue and gross profit margins, alongside higher net impairment losses. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the interim results are pending finalization and may differ from preliminary estimates.

TipRanks
