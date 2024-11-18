MTT Group Holdings to Review Interim Results

MTT Group Holdings Limited (HK:2350) has released an update.

MTT Group Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider an interim dividend. This announcement could signal potential movement in the company’s stock as investors await decisions on dividend payouts.

