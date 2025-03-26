$MTSR Earnings Results: $MTSR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MTSR ($MTSR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of -$3.52 per share, missing estimates of -$0.82 by $2.70. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

$MTSR Insider Trading Activity

$MTSR insiders have traded $MTSR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA BUROW has made 2 purchases buying 2,222,222 shares for an estimated $39,999,996 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LLC ARCH has made 2 purchases buying 2,222,222 shares for an estimated $39,999,996 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL L BERNS purchased 789,998 shares for an estimated $14,219,964

