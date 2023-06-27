MTSI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.74, changing hands as high as $63.20 per share. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MTSI's low point in its 52 week range is $42.85 per share, with $76.5609 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.06.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: MON shares outstanding history
DRN Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MPTI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.