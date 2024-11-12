MtronPTI Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Keep in Mind

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI or MtronPTI, is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 (ended Sept. 30, 2024) results on Nov. 13, after the closing bell.



This designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electronic components reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2024. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26% and 5.4%.



On a year-over-year basis, EPS grew 34% and revenues increased 16.4%, driven by defense sector demand, with gross margin improving to 46.6% from 41.6% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA rose 30.7% to $2.52 million. The company's growth since its 2022 IPO was emphasized by continued revenue growth, higher new orders, and a positive order backlog trend.



MtronPTI surpassed the consensus mark in three of the last four quarters. The average surprise over this period is 9.2%.

How Are Estimates Placed for MPTI Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter EPS has remained unchanged at 54 cents over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 5.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Nonetheless, the consensus mark for revenues is $12.2 million, indicating 12% year-over-year growth.

Factors Influencing MtronPTI’s Q3 Performance

The company is seeing positive momentum owing to strong shipments of defense program products and solutions. The company’s third quarter is likely to have gained from strategic investments in the defense sector, new products entering volume production and improved production efficiencies, supported by ongoing investments in personnel and equipment.



The company is strategically positioned to execute its organic growth plans, emphasizing key sectors with substantial potential. MPTI focuses on areas, such as space and satellite technologies, radar applications and electronic warfare solutions, particularly with products like the e-Vibe series OCXOs, designed for stability under dynamic conditions. This characteristic is likely to have contributed to quarterly results.



Overall, MPTI’s strong operational footing and growth trajectory, particularly in its defense and aerospace markets, with continued expansion across high-demand areas like radar, satellite, and electronic warfare applications, are major tailwinds.



However, the company has been experiencing cost pressures primarily due to increased engineering, selling, and administrative expenses, attributed to increased investments in research and development, higher sales commissions due to revenue growth, and elevated administrative and corporate expenses aligned with overall business expansion. This is likely to have affected the company’s profitability.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for MtronPTI

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for MtronPTI for the quarter to be reported. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: MPTI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Peer Releases

Fluor Corporation FLR reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 51 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 34.6%. The reported figure decreased 50% from an EPS of $1.02 a year ago.



Fluor’s quarterly revenues of $4.09 billion missed the consensus mark of $4.79 billion by 14.6%. The figure grew 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.96 billion.



KBR, Inc. KBR reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with adjusted earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



KBR’s quarterly results were backed by the benefits realized from the LinQuest acquisition and solid contributions from both the reportable businesses, given the increased demand trends for its services. Although high costs and expenses were headwinds, leverage from the increased top line aided the uptick.



Quanta Services Inc. PWR reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, wherein adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.



Quanta reported a strong quarter with double-digit growth across key financial metrics, a record backlog of $34 billion and $539.5 million in free cash flow. CEO Duke Austin attributed this growth to Quanta’s diverse portfolio, high demand, effective execution and an expanding market.

