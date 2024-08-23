MTRN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.51, changing hands as high as $119.06 per share. Materion Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTRN's low point in its 52 week range is $92.23 per share, with $145.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.