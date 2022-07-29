MTRN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.67, changing hands as high as $82.96 per share. Materion Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTRN's low point in its 52 week range is $68.01 per share, with $96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.38.

