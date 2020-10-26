MTRN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.28, changing hands as low as $51.11 per share. Materion Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTRN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.15 per share, with $63.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.54.

