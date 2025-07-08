MTR Details Its Principal Obligations Under NOL Part 1 Project Agreement

(RTTNews) - MTR Corp. said, on 8 July 2025, the company and the Secretary for Transport and Logistics for and on behalf of the Government of Hong Kong entered into the project agreement for the financing, design and construction of the Northern Link Project - Part 1 for the first part of the Northern Link. The NOL -Part 1 Project Agreement covers the design and construction of part of the NOL Main Line and the detailed planning and design of the NOL Spur Line. The company shall use its reasonable endeavours to: complete the NOL - Part 1 Works and the RRIW by the Scheduled Completion Dates so as to enable the commissioning of the NOL Main Line not later than 2034; and complete the Detailed Planning and Design of the NOL Spur Line by the applicable Scheduled Completion Date so as to enable the commissioning of the NOL Spur Line not later than 2034.

NOL Main Line means the railway line between Kam Sheung Road and Kwu Tung. NOL Spur Line means the railway line between San Tin Station in Hong Kong and Huanggang Port Station in Shenzhen. The company noted that the NOL -Part 1 Project Agreement forms the first part of the "two-part" approach for implementing the NOL Main Line and the NOL Spur Line. Further Agreement will contain obligations on the company to operate and maintain both lines as an integrated railway.

