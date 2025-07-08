Markets

MTR Details Its Principal Obligations Under NOL Part 1 Project Agreement

July 08, 2025 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MTR Corp. said, on 8 July 2025, the company and the Secretary for Transport and Logistics for and on behalf of the Government of Hong Kong entered into the project agreement for the financing, design and construction of the Northern Link Project - Part 1 for the first part of the Northern Link. The NOL -Part 1 Project Agreement covers the design and construction of part of the NOL Main Line and the detailed planning and design of the NOL Spur Line. The company shall use its reasonable endeavours to: complete the NOL - Part 1 Works and the RRIW by the Scheduled Completion Dates so as to enable the commissioning of the NOL Main Line not later than 2034; and complete the Detailed Planning and Design of the NOL Spur Line by the applicable Scheduled Completion Date so as to enable the commissioning of the NOL Spur Line not later than 2034.

NOL Main Line means the railway line between Kam Sheung Road and Kwu Tung. NOL Spur Line means the railway line between San Tin Station in Hong Kong and Huanggang Port Station in Shenzhen. The company noted that the NOL -Part 1 Project Agreement forms the first part of the "two-part" approach for implementing the NOL Main Line and the NOL Spur Line. Further Agreement will contain obligations on the company to operate and maintain both lines as an integrated railway.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.