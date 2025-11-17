MTR Corporation (MTRJF) Price Target Decreased by 14.71% to 3.14

The average one-year price target for MTR Corporation (OTCPK:MTRJF) has been revised to $3.14 / share. This is a decrease of 14.71% from the prior estimate of $3.68 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.49 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.09% from the latest reported closing price of $3.27 / share.

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTR Corporation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRJF is 0.08%, an increase of 8.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 150,744K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,868K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,384K shares , representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRJF by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,274K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,736K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRJF by 8.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,202K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,976K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRJF by 0.70% over the last quarter.

ESGD - iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,920K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,640K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRJF by 12.36% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 7,019K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,322K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRJF by 8.72% over the last quarter.

