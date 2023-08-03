MTR Corp (66) Price Target Decreased by 6.13% to 45.77

The average one-year price target for MTR Corp (66) has been revised to 45.77 / share. This is an decrease of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 48.76 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from the latest reported closing price of 35.90 / share.

MTR Corp Maintains 3.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.65%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTR Corp. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 66 is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 136,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,127K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,972K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 66 by 5.74% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 15,140K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,930K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 66 by 10.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,080K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,989K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 66 by 14.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,316K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,190K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 66 by 7.40% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 7,500K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,056K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 66 by 15.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.