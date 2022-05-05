World Markets
MTN

MTN's Rwandacell Q1 pre-tax profits rise 15.7% to $24 million

Contributor
Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

First quarter pre-tax profits for MTN Rwandacell, a unit of the South African telecoms group MTN, rose 15.7% to 24.7 billion Rwandan francs ($24 million), driven by growth in voice, data, and mobile money services, the company said on Thursday.

Adds details, quote

KIGALI, May 5 (Reuters) - First quarter pre-tax profits for MTN Rwandacell MTNR.RW, a unit of the South African telecoms group MTN, rose 15.7% to 24.7 billion Rwandan francs ($24 million), driven by growth in voice, data, and mobile money services, the company said on Thursday.

The results come on the back of a rebound in the local economy as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions in the early part of the year, it said.

"We remain encouraged by the top line growth and impact of our cost efficiencies program which we believe will continue to improve our margins," Mark Nkurunziza, MTN Rwandacell's chief financial officer said in a statement.

Mobile subscribers increased by 306,000 year-on-year to a total of 6.5 million, the company said.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTN

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular