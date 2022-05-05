MTN's Rwandacell Q1 pre-tax profits rise 15.7% to $24 million

Adds details, quote

KIGALI, May 5 (Reuters) - First quarter pre-tax profits for MTN Rwandacell MTNR.RW, a unit of the South African telecoms group MTN, rose 15.7% to 24.7 billion Rwandan francs ($24 million), driven by growth in voice, data, and mobile money services, the company said on Thursday.

The results come on the back of a rebound in the local economy as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions in the early part of the year, it said.

"We remain encouraged by the top line growth and impact of our cost efficiencies program which we believe will continue to improve our margins," Mark Nkurunziza, MTN Rwandacell's chief financial officer said in a statement.

Mobile subscribers increased by 306,000 year-on-year to a total of 6.5 million, the company said.

