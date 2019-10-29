MTN's $2 bln Nigerian tax dispute hearing set for Jan. 30-31

LAGOS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Lagos has set Jan. 30 and 31 for the hearing of a $2 billion tax dispute between South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J and the Nigerian government.

The government says the telecoms firm owes $2 billion in taxes, a claim the company has said is without merit.

