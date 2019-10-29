World Markets

MTN's $2 bln Nigerian tax dispute hearing set for Jan. 30-31

Contributor
Libby George Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

A federal judge in Lagos has set Jan. 30 and 31 for the hearing of a $2 billion tax dispute between South Africa's MTN Group and the Nigerian government.

LAGOS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Lagos has set Jan. 30 and 31 for the hearing of a $2 billion tax dispute between South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J and the Nigerian government.

The government says the telecoms firm owes $2 billion in taxes, a claim the company has said is without merit.

(Reporting by Libby George; writing by Paul Carsten; editing by Jason Neely)

((paul.carsten@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: paul.carsten.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @PaulCarsten))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular