MTN withdraws Supreme Court challenges against Ghana market regulator

ACCRA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN's MTNJ.J Ghana unit said on Tuesday it was withdrawing a legal challenge it had filed to the Supreme Court over the market regulator's move to designate it a significant market power.

"It is our expectation that this action will pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement," the company said in a statement.

In June the National Communications Authority (NCA) said it wanted to ensure a level playing field for all network operators in the west African country, where MTN's data subscriptions amounted to almost 70% of the market in January to March.

The NCA said it would implement a series of measures including a favourable connection rate for disadvantaged operators and the setting of floor and ceiling pricing on all minutes, data, text messages and mobile money.

