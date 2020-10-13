MTN withdraws Supreme Court challenges against Ghana market regulator

ACCRA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN's MTNJ.J Ghana unit said on Tuesday it was withdrawing a legal challenge it had filed to the Supreme Court over the market regulator's move to designate it a significant market power.

It said it will seek an amicable resolution with the regulator.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

