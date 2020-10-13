World Markets

MTN withdraws Supreme Court challenges against Ghana market regulator

Contributor
Christian Akorlie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African mobile operator MTN's Ghana unit said on Tuesday it was withdrawing a legal challenge it had filed to the Supreme Court over the market regulator's move to designate it a significant market power.

ACCRA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN's MTNJ.J Ghana unit said on Tuesday it was withdrawing a legal challenge it had filed to the Supreme Court over the market regulator's move to designate it a significant market power.

It said it will seek an amicable resolution with the regulator.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular