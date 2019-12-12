MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to Tribunal

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - MTN Group MTNJ.J will defend its views on lower data prices before a Competition Tribunal if the competition watchdog refers the case, Rob Shuter, chief executive of the South African telecoms group, said on Thursday.

The country's competition commission said earlier this month that Vodacom VODJ.J and MTN could face prosecution if they fail to cut data prices within two months.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Mike Harrison)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.