MTN warns of service disruption in Nigeria due to rising insecurity

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

ABUJA, June 15 (Reuters) - MTN's MTNN.LG service in Nigeria could be disrupted as a result of rising insecurity in different parts of the country, the local unit of South Africa's telecoms group MTNJ.J said on Tuesday.

