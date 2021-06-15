MTN warns of service disruption in Nigeria due to rising insecurity

ABUJA, June 15 (Reuters) - MTN's MTNN.LG service in Nigeria could be disrupted as a result of rising insecurity in different parts of the country, the local unit of South Africa's telecoms group MTNJ.J said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.