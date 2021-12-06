MTN Uganda shares up 3% minutes after listing on Ugandan bourse

KAMPALA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in telecoms firm MTN Uganda rose 3% on Monday to trade at 206 shillings ($0.06), minutes after listing on the Ugandan bourse.

($1 = 3,565.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.