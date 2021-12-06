World Markets

MTN Uganda shares up 3% minutes after listing on Ugandan bourse

Contributor
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Shares in telecoms firm MTN Uganda rose 3% on Monday to trade at 206 shillings ($0.06), minutes after listing on the Ugandan bourse.

($1 = 3,565.0000 Ugandan shillings)

Most Popular