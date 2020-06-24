MTN to launch 5G network in South Africa next week

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - Mobile operator MTN Group MTNJ.J will launch its 5G commercial network in South Africa next week, joining Vodacom Group VODJ.J and Rain in the race to expand fifth-generation technology in the country.

The firm said on Wednesday it is hosting a virtual launch event on June 30, where MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa will be present with other officials.

Last November, Swedish mobile telecoms equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST announced that it had been selected by MTN South Africa to build its new 5G core mobile and radio network.

At that time Ericsson said 5G commercialisation was planned between 2020 and 2022, with a focus on use cases and applications relevant in the South African context.

Rival Vodacom launched its 5G network in May in three cities, with further rollouts planned in other parts of the country.

Rain launched the country's first commercial 5G network in partnership with China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL in 2019.

Unlike the upgrades of cellular standards such as 2G in the early 1990s, 3G around the millennium and 4G in 2010, 5G standards will deliver not just faster phone and computer data but also help connect cars, machines, cargo and crop equipment.

