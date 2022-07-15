MTN, Telkom merger talks lift South African stocks

Updates prices

July 15 (Reuters) - South African stocks closed higher on Friday, helped by mobile groups MTN MTNJ.J and Telkom TKGJ.J which announced they were in merger talks.

Telkom's shares rose over 26%, its biggest one-day percentage jump on record, while MTN advanced 5%. The potential $1 billion-plus deal would give MTN access to Telkom's fibre assets, seen as a must for expanding 4G and 5G mobile services.

"If the deal goes through, then in the mobile space, MTN together with Telkom will be at least over 50% market share and that's clearly, obviously a dominant market position," AJ Snyman, an investment analyst at Peregrine Capital, said.

The Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 0.45% higher while the broader all-share .JALSH rose 0.58%.

On the currency market, the rand strengthened, as the dollar fell after investors decided to take profits.

At 1523 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0600 against the dollar, 0.83% stronger than its previous close.

The rand often tracks global economic developments and is considered a riskier asset.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stable, with the yield at 11.010%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk, Editing by William Maclean)

