MTN, Telkom merger talks lift South African stocks

South African stocks closed higher on Friday, helped by mobile groups MTN and Telkom which announced they were in merger talks.

July 15 (Reuters) - South African stocks closed higher on Friday, helped by mobile groups MTN MTNJ.J and Telkom TKGJ.J which announced they were in merger talks.

Telkom's shares rose over 26%, its biggest one-day percentage jump on record, while MTN advanced 5%. The potential $1 billion-plus deal would give MTN access to Telkom's fibre assets, seen as a must for expanding 4G and 5G mobile services.

"If the deal goes through, then in the mobile space, MTN together with Telkom will be at least over 50% market share and that's clearly, obviously a dominant market position," AJ Snyman, an investment analyst at Peregrine Capital, said.

The Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 0.45% higher while the broader all-share .JALSH rose 0.58%.

On the currency market, the rand strengthened, as the dollar fell after investors decided to take profits.

At 1523 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0600 against the dollar, 0.83% stronger than its previous close.

The rand often tracks global economic developments and is considered a riskier asset.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stable, with the yield at 11.010%.

