Is MTN Stock a Value Trap or Income Play After a Tough Ski Year?

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN has become a harder stock to frame after a difficult ski season. The valuation screen looks more forgiving, and the dividend yield is high, but the operating backdrop has weakened.



The central question is whether investors are seeing a discounted income name or a stock still adjusting to lower earnings power.

MTN Looks Cheaper on Sales Multiples

MTN trades at 1.61X forward 12-month sales, below 2.37X for its Zacks sub-industry, 2.31X for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and 5.09X for the S&P 500 index. That gap can draw attention after a year in which the stock declined 13.4% over the trailing 12 months.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vail Resorts, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vail Resorts, Inc. Quote

The stock also trades below its own five-year median of 2.73X on the same sales basis. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN are relevant leisure peers because both compete for discretionary entertainment dollars, but MTN’s valuation debate is more tied to weather, passes and resort operating leverage.

Vail Resorts Has Earnings Pressure Ahead

The lower sales multiple does not erase the earnings reset. The Zacks Consensus Estimate shows current-year earnings of $4.37 per share, down from $7.53 in fiscal 2025, and the current-year EPS estimate has fallen 8.8% over the past four weeks.

Management also lowered fiscal 2026 guidance. Vail now expects Resort Reported EBITDA of $735-$755 million, down from the prior $745-$775 million range. Early pass sales add to the caution, with pass units down about 10%, days sold down about 8% and sales dollars down roughly 5% through late May.

MTN Dividend Yield Comes With Caveats

The income case is easy to see. MTN’s annual dividend is $8.88 per share, translating to a 6.6% yield. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share payable in July.

Still, income appeal has to be weighed against the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents were $371.4 million as of April 30, 2026, down from $467 million a year earlier. Net debt rose to $2.65 billion from $2.24 billion, and net leverage stood at 3.5X trailing 12-month Total Reported EBITDA.

Vail Resorts Must Prove Demand Can Recover

The bullish case needs clearer evidence that demand is normalizing. Better snowfall, stronger fall pass sales and improved destination travel to Colorado, Utah and Lake Tahoe would help reset confidence after historically weak winter conditions.

Lift-ticket conversion also matters. Vail’s newer ticket products, including discounted Epic Friend Tickets and super-advanced lift tickets, showed early traction. A stronger mix of pass, ticket and on-mountain spending would help investors look beyond the current earnings trough.

Why MTN’s Ratings Stay Defensive

MTN’s investment case remains caught between valuation support and deteriorating fundamentals. A low sales multiple and high dividend yield may interest patient investors, but lower estimates, softer pass demand and reduced EBITDA guidance keep the setup uncertain.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company's Style Scores are also weak, with a VGM Score of F, Growth Score of F, Value Score of D and Momentum Score of D. Since stronger Zacks Rank stocks with higher Style Scores generally offer a more favorable near-term profile, MTN’s current signal set argues for caution until earnings direction and demand trends improve.

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Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.