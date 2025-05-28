$MTN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MTN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $232,123,014 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MTN:
$MTN Insider Trading Activity
$MTN insiders have traded $MTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER A VAUGHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $192,005.
- ANGELA A KORCH (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 185 shares for an estimated $29,600
$MTN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $MTN stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,088,412 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,167,688
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 616,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,535,744
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 546,423 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,438,608
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 317,618 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,825,232
- FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP added 283,299 shares (+54.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,333,505
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 226,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,308,538
- FMR LLC added 211,878 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,904,717
$MTN Government Contracts
We have seen $26,892 of award payments to $MTN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$MTN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/10/2025
$MTN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MTN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $171.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $152.0 on 04/25/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 12/10/2024
- Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $227.0 on 12/10/2024
