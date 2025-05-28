$MTN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MTN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $232,123,014 of trading volume.

$MTN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MTN:

$MTN insiders have traded $MTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER A VAUGHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $192,005 .

. ANGELA A KORCH (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 185 shares for an estimated $29,600

$MTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $MTN stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTN Government Contracts

We have seen $26,892 of award payments to $MTN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MTN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/10/2025

$MTN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MTN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $171.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $152.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $227.0 on 12/10/2024

