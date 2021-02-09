MTN sells stake in BICS to Belgium's Proximus for $121 mln

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J said on Tuesday it will sell its 20% shareholding in Belgacom International Carrier Services SA (BICS) to Belgian state-controlled telecoms firm Proximus PROX.BR for 1.8 billion rand ($121.41 million).

MTN is in the midst of a 25 billion rand divestment plan aimed at reducing debt, simplifying its portfolio and improving returns over the next three to five years.

Proximus is the majority owner of BICS, whose equipment handles global calls, text and internet traffic across the world. Another minority owner, Swisscom is also selling its 22.4% stake in BICS to Proximus it said on Tuesday.

MTN said it intends to use the proceeds to pay down U.S. dollar debt and for general corporate purposes. At Sept. 30, group net debt was 60.6 billion rand.

MTN will record a profit on the disposal of around 1.2 billion rand during the first half of 2021, it added.

($1 = 14.8257 rand)

