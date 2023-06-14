News & Insights

MTN says account seizure in Cameroon threatens operations

June 14, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Amindeh Blaise Atabong for Reuters ->

DOUALA, June 14 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group MTNJ.Jsaid on Wednesday that its accounts in Cameroon were seized following a court decision amid a dispute in which it says it wasn't directly involved, threatening its country operations.

The seizure of accounts is "abusive, fraudulent and unacceptable," Melvin Akam, General Manager for Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of MTN Cameroon told a news conference in Douala.

MTN is Africa's largest mobile carrier and its Cameroon subsidiary has one of the biggest networks in the country.

