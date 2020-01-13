MTN Nigeria up 10% after government withdraws $2 bln tax case

LAGOS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria shares rose 10% on Monday to their highest in two weeks after the country's attorney general withdrew a $2 billion tax demand against the South African telecoms firm.

The company and attorney general both said on Friday that Nigeria's attorney general had withdrawn the tax case.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey)

