World Markets

MTN Nigeria up 10% after government withdraws $2 bln tax case

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

MTN Nigeria shares rose 10% on Monday to their highest in two weeks after the country's attorney general withdrew a $2 billion tax demand against the South African telecoms firm.

LAGOS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria shares rose 10% on Monday to their highest in two weeks after the country's attorney general withdrew a $2 billion tax demand against the South African telecoms firm.

The company and attorney general both said on Friday that Nigeria's attorney general had withdrawn the tax case.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Where Can You Find Opportunities in Chinese Stocks?

Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, shares his investment strategy. He speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Tom Mackenzie on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

2 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular