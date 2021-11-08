MTN Nigeria shares rise 9.34% to all time high

ABUJA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Nigeria's second biggest listed company MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG rose 9.34% to an all time high of 192.50 naira on Monday after the telecoms firm said on Friday it had received approval to operate its mobile money service in Africa's most populous country.

Last week, the South Africa's telecoms group MTN MTNJ.J said it planned to sell shares in the Nigerian unit through a public offer on the Nigerian bourse

