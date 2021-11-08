World Markets

MTN Nigeria shares rise 9.34% to all time high

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Shares of Nigeria's second biggest listed company MTN Nigeria rose 9.34% to an all time high of 192.50 naira on Monday after the telecoms firm said on Friday it had received approval to operate its mobile money service in Africa's most populous country.

ABUJA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Nigeria's second biggest listed company MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG rose 9.34% to an all time high of 192.50 naira on Monday after the telecoms firm said on Friday it had received approval to operate its mobile money service in Africa's most populous country.

Last week, the South Africa's telecoms group MTN MTNJ.J said it planned to sell shares in the Nigerian unit through a public offer on the Nigerian bourse

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular