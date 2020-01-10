MTN Nigeria says attorney general withdraws demand for tax payment

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Nigerian unit of South African telecoms company MTN Group MTNN.LG said on Friday the attorney general of Nigeria has withdrawn its $2 billion tax demand against MTN Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria MTNJ.J said the letter from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister OF Justice (AGF) confirmed that AGF has referred the matter to the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Nigeria Custom Service with a view to resolve the issue.

($1 = 305.9500 naira)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.