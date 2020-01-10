World Markets

MTN Nigeria says attorney general withdraws demand for tax payment

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Nigerian unit of South African telecoms company MTN Group MTNN.LG said on Friday the attorney general of Nigeria has withdrawn its $2 billion tax demand against MTN Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria MTNJ.J said the letter from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister OF Justice (AGF) confirmed that AGF has referred the matter to the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Nigeria Custom Service with a view to resolve the issue.

($1 = 305.9500 naira)

