World Markets

MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications get Nigeria's first 5G licences

Contributor
Camillus Eboh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications will each pay$273.6 million for Nigeria's first 5G high-speed spectrum licences that they were awarded following an auction held by country's telecoms regulator on Monday.

By issuing the licences, Nigeria joins the race to expand 5G technology in sub-saharan Africa, where mobile operators in Kenya, South African and Lesotho have already launched the service.

The next generation mobile technology offers faster data speeds and lower latency or response time. It allows several devices to be connected at once and in future could help in the running of driverless cars and facilitate communication and interconnectivity between smart devices.

(Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; +263 4 799 112; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular