MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications get Nigeria's first 5G licences

By issuing the licences, Nigeria joins the race to expand 5G technology in sub-saharan Africa, where mobile operators in Kenya, South African and Lesotho have already launched the service.

The next generation mobile technology offers faster data speeds and lower latency or response time. It allows several devices to be connected at once and in future could help in the running of driverless cars and facilitate communication and interconnectivity between smart devices.

