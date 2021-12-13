World Markets

MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications awarded Nigeria's first 5G licences

Camillus Eboh Reuters
ABUJA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG and Mafab Communications have been awarded Nigeria's first 5G high-speed spectrum licences at an auction held by country's telecoms regulator on Monday.

The licences are in line with Nigerian Communications Commission's promise in July to start auctioning spectrum for the next-generation 5G network in the fourth quarter of this year.

