MTN Nigeria has barred 19 mln unregistered lines -CEO

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
MTN Nigeria has suspended around 19 million lines in Nigeria following a government directive to bar calls from unregistered phone lines, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

