MTN Nigeria has barred 19 mln unregistered lines -CEO

ABUJA, April 8 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria has suspended around 19 million lines in Nigeria following a government directive to bar calls from unregistered phone lines, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

