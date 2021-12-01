World Markets

MTN Nigeria drops 10% after low IPO pricing

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

MTN Nigeria fell 10% to a five-week low of 171 naira on Wednesday after it set a retail public offer price that is lower than its share price on the stock market.

ABUJA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG fell 10% to a five-week low of 171 naira on Wednesday after it set a retail public offer price that is lower than its share price on the stock market.

The Nigerian unit of South African telecoms group MTN MTNJ.J opened its sale to retail investors on Wednesday at 169 naira per share.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

China Plans to Ban Foreign IPO Loophole

Dec 01, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular