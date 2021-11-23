MTN Nigeria aims for 80 mln data users and 80% dividend payout ratio

ABUJA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria aims to more than double data users to 80 million by 2025, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company also aims to distribute a minimum of 80% of earnings in dividends, CEO Karl Toriola told an analyst call discussing a public offering of shares to institutional investors.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by David Goodman )

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.