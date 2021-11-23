MTN Nigeria aims for 80 mln data users and 80% dividend payout ratio

World Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria aims to more than double data users to 80 million by 2025, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company also aims to distribute a minimum of 80% of earnings in dividends, CEO Karl Toriola told an analyst call discussing a public offering of shares to institutional investors.

