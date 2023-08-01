MTN Group - ADR (MTNOY) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 9.03

The average one-year price target for MTN Group - ADR (OTC:MTNOY) has been revised to 9.03 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 8.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.44 to a high of 12.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from the latest reported closing price of 8.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTN Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTNOY is 0.64%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.22% to 284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTNOY by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fca holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CAFRX - Africa Fund holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTNOY by 20.47% over the last quarter.

