MTN gets in-principle approval in Nigeria for MoMo payments service

Nov 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest telecom operator MTN Group Ltd MTNJ.J said on Friday the Nigerian central bank had given in-principle approval to operate its MoMo payments service in the West African nation.

