World Markets

MTN gets in-principle approval in Nigeria for MoMo payments service

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

South Africa's biggest telecom operator MTN Group Ltd said on Friday the Nigerian central bank had given in-principle approval to operate its MoMo payments service in the West African nation.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest telecom operator MTN Group Ltd MTNJ.J said on Friday the Nigerian central bank had given in-principle approval to operate its MoMo payments service in the West African nation.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular