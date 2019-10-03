MTN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/7/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/19, Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.76, payable on 10/25/19. As a percentage of MTN's recent stock price of $224.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Vail Resorts Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when MTN shares open for trading on 10/7/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTN's low point in its 52 week range is $179.60 per share, with $286.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $224.87.

In Thursday trading, Vail Resorts Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

