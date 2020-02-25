World Markets

MTN eSwatini appoints Wandile Mtshali as units CEO

Contributor
Lunga Masuku Reuters
Published

MTN eSwatini, the local unit of telecoms group MTN, on Tuesday appointed Wandile Mtshali Chief Executive Officer after his predecessor was appointed prime minister of the southern African kingdom.

MBABANE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - MTN eSwatini, the local unit of telecoms group MTN MTNJ.J, on Tuesday appointed Wandile Mtshali Chief Executive Officer after his predecessor was appointed prime minister of the southern African kingdom.

Mtshali, who holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Botswana in electronics and computer engineering, will take the helm on Monday, the company said.

Former CEO Ambrose Dlamini was appointed as the prime minister in 2018 by eSwatini's King Mswati.

Mswati is Africa's last absolute monarch and has tight political control over the land-locked nation formerly known as Swaziland. The king chooses the prime minister and government.

Mtshali worked for MTN eSwatini for 17 years before being appointed technical officer in South Sudan and Guinea Bissau. He joined MTN’s competitor Swazi Mobile in 2017 as chief technical officer.

Mtshali replaces Sibusiso Nhleko who was acting CEO since Dlamini's departure.

(Reporting by Lunga Masuku, Editing by Tanisha Heiberg and Ed Osmond)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular