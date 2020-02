MTN eSwatini appoints Wandile Mtshali as units CEO

MBABANE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - MTN eSwatini, the local unit of telecoms group MTN MTNJ.J, on Tuesday appointed Wandile Mtshali Chief Executive Officer after his predecessor was appointed prime minister of the southern African kingdom.

Mtshali, who holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Botswana in electronics and computer engineering, will take the helm on Monday, the company said.

Former CEO Ambrose Dlamini was appointed as the prime minister in 2018 by eSwatini's King Mswati.

Mswati is Africa's last absolute monarch and has tight political control over the land-locked nation formerly known as Swaziland. The king chooses the prime minister and government.

Mtshali worked for MTN eSwatini for 17 years before being appointed technical officer in South Sudan and Guinea Bissau. He joined MTN’s competitor Swazi Mobile in 2017 as chief technical officer.

Mtshali replaces Sibusiso Nhleko who was acting CEO since Dlamini's departure.

(Reporting by Lunga Masuku, Editing by Tanisha Heiberg and Ed Osmond)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.