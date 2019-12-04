World Markets

MTN disagrees with S.African regulator's recommendations on data costs

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South African telecoms group MTN MTNJ.J said on Wednesday it disagreed with the analysis and recommendations of the Competition Commission after the regulator instructed MTN and rival Vodacom VODJ.J to lower data prices.

"As we study the full report, (we) will continue to engage constructively and vigorously defend against over-broad and intrusive recommendations," it said in a statement.

The country's competition watchdog said on Monday Vodacom and MTN could face prosecution if they do not agree to cut data prices in the next two months.

