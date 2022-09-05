World Markets

MTN cuts debt with early settlement of $300 mln in euro bonds

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African mobile operator MTN Group has reduced its debt further through early settlement of $300 million in euro bonds with a 2024 maturity date, it said on Monday, as part of efforts to deleverage non-rand debt faster.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group MTNJ.J has reduced its debt further through early settlement of $300 million in euro bonds with a 2024 maturity date, it said on Monday, as part of efforts to deleverage non-rand debt faster.

"This brings MTN's dollar-denominated debt down to 35% of total holding company debt on a H1 2022 pro forma basis," the company said.

MTN Group finance chief Tsholofelo Molefe said the settlement would be funded from available cash balances.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman )

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular