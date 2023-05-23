MTN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $236.46, changing hands as low as $234.65 per share. Vail Resorts Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTN's low point in its 52 week range is $201.91 per share, with $268.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.76.

