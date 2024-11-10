News & Insights

MTM Critical Metals Reports Security Cessation

November 10, 2024 — 10:58 pm EST

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., trading as MTM Critical Metals Limited, announced the cessation of 500,000 restricted options that expired on May 9, 2024, without being exercised or converted. This cessation reflects the company’s ongoing management of its securities, which may influence investor decisions. Such developments are crucial for investors tracking changes in company capital structures.

