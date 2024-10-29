MTM Critical Metals: Option Expiry and Innovative Ventures

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited is reminding its option holders that their options, priced at $0.25 per share, will expire on November 26, 2024. The company engages in mineral exploration and innovative metal recovery technology, focusing on assets in Western Australia and Québec. MTM holds promising licenses for Flash Joule Heating, revolutionizing the metal recovery process with enhanced efficiency and environmental benefits.

