MTM Critical Metals Lists New Securities on ASX

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., now known as MTM Critical Metals Limited, has announced the quotation of 58,356,168 new fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 29, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategic initiatives previously disclosed to the market, enhancing its capital structure.

