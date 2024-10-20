MTM Critical Metals Launches Major Share Issuance

News & Insights

October 20, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd, trading as MTM Critical Metals, has successfully issued over 64 million shares at $0.065 each, marking the first tranche of its new placement to raise capital. This move supports the company’s dual focus on mineral exploration and the development of innovative metal recovery technology, which includes promising projects in Western Australia and Québec. With its advanced Flash Joule Heating technology, MTM aims to revolutionize metal recovery processes, offering more efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives.

