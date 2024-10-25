MTM Critical Metals Issues Shares to Pitt Street Research

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 1.5 million fully paid ordinary shares to Pitt Street Research as a substitute for a cash payment. This strategic move follows the completion of a research report, allowing the company to manage its finances creatively while potentially increasing market interest in its stock.

