MTM Critical Metals Issues Shares to Pitt Street Research

October 25, 2024 — 05:35 am EDT

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 1.5 million fully paid ordinary shares to Pitt Street Research as a substitute for a cash payment. This strategic move follows the completion of a research report, allowing the company to manage its finances creatively while potentially increasing market interest in its stock.

