MTM Critical Metals Expands with New Share Issuance

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has issued over 2.1 million new shares to support its innovative Flash Joule Heating technology and research initiatives. The company, focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia and Québec, aims to revolutionize metal recovery with this advanced, cost-effective method. Investors are likely to watch closely as MTM continues to expand its portfolio in the rare earth elements and niobium markets.

