MTM Critical Metals Boosts Innovation in Metal Recovery

December 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Ltd is pushing the boundaries in metal recovery with its Flash Joule Heating technology, under a global license agreement with Rice University. The company is collaborating with KnightHawk Engineering to advance engineering design and scale-up efforts, marking a significant step in industrial technology innovation. MTM’s strategic presence in both Perth and Houston positions it well to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the critical metals market.

