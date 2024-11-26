News & Insights

MTM Critical Metals Awaits Major Collaboration News

November 26, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) has placed its securities in a trading halt pending a significant commercial collaboration announcement. This move has piqued the interest of investors as the company operates in the rare earths and niobium sectors in Western Australia and Quebec. The trading halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 29, 2024.

