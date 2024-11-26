MTM Critical Metals Awaits Major Collaboration News

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) has placed its securities in a trading halt pending a significant commercial collaboration announcement. This move has piqued the interest of investors as the company operates in the rare earths and niobium sectors in Western Australia and Quebec. The trading halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:MTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.