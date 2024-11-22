News & Insights

Stocks

MTL Cannabis Reschedules Meeting Amid Postal Strike

November 22, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MTL Cannabis (TSE:MTLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MTL Cannabis Corp. has postponed its Annual General and Special Meeting due to a Canadian postal strike, rescheduling it for December 30, 2024. The company ensures shareholders can access meeting materials online, with voting instructions provided via email. MTL Cannabis focuses on producing high-quality craft cannabis products.

For further insights into TSE:MTLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTLNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.