MTL Cannabis Reschedules Meeting Amid Postal Strike

MTL Cannabis (TSE:MTLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MTL Cannabis Corp. has postponed its Annual General and Special Meeting due to a Canadian postal strike, rescheduling it for December 30, 2024. The company ensures shareholders can access meeting materials online, with voting instructions provided via email. MTL Cannabis focuses on producing high-quality craft cannabis products.

For further insights into TSE:MTLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.