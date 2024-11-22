MTL Cannabis Reschedules Meeting Amid Postal Strike

MTL Cannabis (TSE:MTLC) has released an update.
MTL Cannabis Corp. has postponed its Annual General and Special Meeting due to a Canadian postal strike, rescheduling it for December 30, 2024. The company ensures shareholders can access meeting materials online, with voting instructions provided via email. MTL Cannabis focuses on producing high-quality craft cannabis products.
