MTL Cannabis Reports Record Revenue in Q2

MTL Cannabis (TSE:MTLC) has released an update.
MTL Cannabis Corp. has reported a record second quarter with $26.4 million in revenue, driven by high-quality products and services. The company achieved a 9% revenue increase and improved operating income, although net income saw a decline. Strong cash flow from operations highlights MTL’s financial stability in a competitive market.
