MTL Cannabis Reports Record Revenue in Q2

MTL Cannabis (TSE:MTLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MTL Cannabis Corp. has reported a record second quarter with $26.4 million in revenue, driven by high-quality products and services. The company achieved a 9% revenue increase and improved operating income, although net income saw a decline. Strong cash flow from operations highlights MTL’s financial stability in a competitive market.

For further insights into TSE:MTLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.