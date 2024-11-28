News & Insights

MTL Cannabis Reports Record Revenue in Q2

November 28, 2024 — 05:12 pm EST

MTL Cannabis (TSE:MTLC) has released an update.

MTL Cannabis Corp. has reported a record second quarter with $26.4 million in revenue, driven by high-quality products and services. The company achieved a 9% revenue increase and improved operating income, although net income saw a decline. Strong cash flow from operations highlights MTL’s financial stability in a competitive market.

